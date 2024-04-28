Kamrup (M) Admin Organizes Cycle Rally Ahead of Third Phase of Lok Sabha Polls

In preparation for the upcoming third phase of polls, the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration conducted a special awareness cycle rally. Led by the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Cell in Guwahati, a cycle rally commenced from Amrit Udyan, Guwahati. The primary objective of this rally was to enlighten voters in the No. 5 Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency about their voting rights.
Approximately 150 individuals participated in the cycle rally, divided into two groups. The event was inaugurated by Kamrup District Commissioner, Sumit Sattawan, who flagged off the rally. Highlighting the significance of voter participation, Sattawan encouraged new voters to actively engage in the democratic process for the betterment of the nation.
In the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency, there will be 100 polling stations managed by women and 15 model polling stations aimed at ensuring efficiency and transparency in the electoral process. Moreover, several polling stations will feature selfie points, designed to attract and engage voters.
The initiative by the district administration underscores the importance of civic engagement and underscores the democratic values upheld in the electoral process.
A total of 1,351 candidates will be in the fray from across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7, according to the Election Commission on Tuesday.
In Assam, there will be 47 candidates vying for votes in the four Lok Sabha seats including the capital Guwahati in the third phase of polling, an official statement said.
The highest number of candidates, that is, 14 will be contesting from Barpeta followed by 13 in Dhubri, 12 in Kokrajhar, and eight in Guwahati.