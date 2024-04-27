Postal Ballot Voting Commences Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls in Kamrup (M) District

Likewise, other officers and election personnel will have the opportunity to vote between May 2 and 5 at the postal voting center situated in the Office of the Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner, operating from 9 am to 5 pm. Additionally, police personnel deployed for election duties can cast their votes at the police reserve in Rupnagar from 9 am to 5 pm on May 2 and 3. Similarly, individuals engaged in essential services will be able to vote from 9 am to 5 pm at the postal voting center within the Kamrup Metropolitan district commissioner's office from May 1 to May 3. Similarly, drivers, conductors, and others involved in the election process can cast their votes between 8 am and 5 pm at the postal voting center located at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre on May 6.