Postal Ballot Voting Commences Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls in Kamrup (M) District

As the third phase of polling for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections approaches on May 7, the voting process via postal ballots has been initiated starting April 27 in Kamrup Metropolitan District.
Sumit Sattavan, District Commissioner and District Election Officer of Kamrup Metropolitan, announced that the polling process has commenced for applicants who applied through Form 12(D). Specifically, priority has been given to differently-abled individuals and voters above 85 years of age, with their polling process already underway.
In Kamrup Metropolitan district alone, there are 1224 elderly voters above 85 years out of a total of 1545 in the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency. Additionally, there are 595 differently-abled voters in the constituency and 89 in the Kamrup Metro district.
Moreover, the voting process for officers, employees, and other personnel involved in the election process will commence from May 2 through postal ballots. This time, the Election Commission of India has made provisions for employees of 11 departments to vote via postal ballot.
According to Dr. Jeevan Krishna Goswami, the nodal officer of the Postal Ballot Cell of Kamrup Metropolitan Election District, polling officers will have the opportunity to vote from 9 am to 5 pm on May 2 and 3 at designated centers such as Gauhati Commerce College, Dispur College, and Assam Engineering Institute. Similarly, other officers and employees involved in election duties can cast their votes from May 2 to May 5 at the postal voting center located in the Office of the Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner, also between 9 am and 5 pm.
Likewise, other officers and election personnel will have the opportunity to vote between May 2 and 5 at the postal voting center situated in the Office of the Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner, operating from 9 am to 5 pm. Additionally, police personnel deployed for election duties can cast their votes at the police reserve in Rupnagar from 9 am to 5 pm on May 2 and 3. Similarly, individuals engaged in essential services will be able to vote from 9 am to 5 pm at the postal voting center within the Kamrup Metropolitan district commissioner's office from May 1 to May 3. Similarly, drivers, conductors, and others involved in the election process can cast their votes between 8 am and 5 pm at the postal voting center located at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre on May 6.
Furthermore, police personnel, essential service workers, and those involved in the election process will have dedicated time slots to cast their votes. A total of 210 individuals, including micro observers, polling officers, videographers, security personnel, and fourth-grade employees, are on duty across 35 teams appointed for the five assembly constituencies in the district.
The polling process for postal ballots is scheduled to conclude by May 6. To ensure the smooth conduct of the postal ballot voting process, a team of 50 officers and staff, including nodal officers, are diligently serving in the postal ballot cell.