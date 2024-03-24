Kangana Ranaut Embraces BJP Nomination, Set to Contest LS Polls from Mandi

Renowned Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has made headlines once again, this time venturing into the realm of politics with her announcement as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate for the upcoming Loksabha elections from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.
In a post brimming with enthusiasm and gratitude, Kangana expressed her unwavering support for both the BJP and the country Bharat (India) on her 'X' handle.
"I am deeply honored and elated to officially join the Bharatiya Janata Party," Kangana exclaimed, following the announcement by the BJP's national leadership. Born in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana's connection to her birthplace runs deep, and this nomination holds special significance for her.
"I have always offered my unconditional support to the Bharatiya Janata Party, and today, I stand humbled by their decision to nominate me as their Loksabha candidate from Mandi constituency," Kangana remarked, affirming her commitment to abide by the high command's decision.
Looking ahead to her new role in politics, Kangana expressed her eagerness to serve as a dedicated 'karyakarta' (worker) and a reliable public servant. With her sights set on becoming a worthy representative of the people, Kangana pledges to champion the aspirations and concerns of Mandi's constituents diligently.
The announcement of Kangana's candidacy has sparked fervent discussions across political circles, with many lauding her foray into public service. As a prominent figure in Indian cinema known for her outspokenness and unwavering convictions, Kangana's entry into politics adds an intriguing dimension to the electoral landscape.
With her stellar track record in the entertainment industry and her fervent patriotism, Kangana Ranaut emerges as a formidable candidate for the BJP in Mandi, poised to bring her unique blend of passion and dedication to the forefront of political discourse. As the Loksabha elections draw near, all eyes will be on Kangana as she embarks on this new chapter of her journey, embodying the spirit of Bharat and the ideals of the Bharatiya Janata Party.