Kangana Ranaut Embraces BJP Nomination, Set to Contest LS Polls from Mandi

With her stellar track record in the entertainment industry and her fervent patriotism, Kangana Ranaut emerges as a formidable candidate for the BJP in Mandi, poised to bring her unique blend of passion and dedication to the forefront of political discourse. As the Loksabha elections draw near, all eyes will be on Kangana as she embarks on this new chapter of her journey, embodying the spirit of Bharat and the ideals of the Bharatiya Janata Party.