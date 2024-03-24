Lok Sabha Polls: Congress Names Lakhimpur Candidate In 4th List

Congress leader Digvijay Singh will run as a candidate from the Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh. Ajay Rai, the President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress, will contest from Varanasi, while Imran Masood will run from Saharanpur. Virender Rawat, the son of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat, has been nominated as the candidate from Haridwar.