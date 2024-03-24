Lok Sabha Polls: Congress Names Lakhimpur Candidate In 4th List

In Assam, the Congress will field Uday Shankar Hazarika from the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency, the party confirmed in its fourth list of candidates released on Saturday.
The former BJP leader, Hazarika jumped ship in December, last year and will come up against Pradan Baruah of BJP in the elections.
Congress leader Digvijay Singh will run as a candidate from the Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh. Ajay Rai, the President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress, will contest from Varanasi, while Imran Masood will run from Saharanpur. Virender Rawat, the son of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat, has been nominated as the candidate from Haridwar.
Tanuj Punia, the son of Congress leader PL Punia, has been nominated as a candidate for the Lok Sabha from Bara Banki in Uttar Pradesh.
The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, commencing on April 19, will mark the third occasion where Rai will compete against PM Modi in Varanasi.
During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Modi emerged victorious with a significant lead of 4.80 lakh votes over his closest competitor, Shalini Yadav of the Samajwadi Party. Rai secured the third position with 1,52,548 votes. Rai's vote share was 14.38 per cent, while PM Modi's vote share stood at an impressive 63.62 per cent.
In Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress party has nominated Chaudhary Lal Singh, a two-time MP, to contest from the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency. He will be competing against Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Additionally, the party has chosen Raman Bhalla, the working President of J&K Congress and a former state minister, as their candidate for the Jammu seat.
The roster includes contenders vying for positions in Assam, Andaman, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.
Karti Chidambaram has been nominated as a candidate from Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu, Manickam Tagore from Virudhnagar, and S Jothimani from Karur.
Danish Ali, who recently became a member of the party, will run as a candidate in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. Imran Masood will contest from Saharanpur, and Alok Mishra will run in Kanpur.
The Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan has shifted its allegiance from the Congress party to Hanuman Beniwal's Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.
Manickam Tagore, the current Member of Parliament representing Tamil Nadu, will be running for re-election from Virudhunagar.