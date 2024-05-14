Kangana Ranaut Files Nomination for Mandi LS Seat, Promises to Bring Bollywood Success to Politics

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, now BJP's candidate for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, officially entered the political fray by filing her nomination papers on Tuesday.
Accompanied by her mother and sister, Kangana expressed gratitude towards the people of Mandi for their overwhelming support, attributing their love as the driving force behind her decision to contest from her home state. She aspires to replicate her success in films within the realm of politics, aiming to make a meaningful impact, particularly in empowering women.
Addressing concerns about Congress, Kangana criticized what she described as the party's "anti-national mentality." Her mother, Asha Ranaut, echoed confidence in Kangana's candidacy, emphasizing the public's support for her daughter. Similarly, Kangana's sister, Rangoli Ranaut, expressed optimism and extended her best wishes for Kangana's political journey.
After completing the nomination process, Kangana expressed pride in representing the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and conveyed hope for success in her political endeavor, drawing parallels with her achievements in Bollywood.
Kangana's entry into the political arena adds intrigue to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, particularly in Mandi, a traditional stronghold of the ruling Congress in Himachal Pradesh. She faces a formidable opponent in Congress heavyweight Vikramaditya Singh, the son of late former chief minister Virbhadra Singh.
The election in Himachal Pradesh, scheduled for June 1, will not only determine Lok Sabha representatives but also fill vacant seats in six assembly constituencies. The BJP, eyeing a repeat of its 2019 success in the state, sees Mandi as a crucial battleground.
The Mandi constituency holds symbolic significance for the Congress, given its historical association with the Virbhadra family. The seat is currently held by Pratibha Devi Singh, widow of the late leader Virbhadra Singh, who won it for the Congress in a bye-election following the demise of then-BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.