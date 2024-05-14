PM Modi Files His Nomination From Varanasi Lok Sabha Seat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minsiter Yogi Adityanath was also present at the DM office in Varanasi where the Prime Minsiter filed his nomination.
Ahead of filing his nomination earlier today, PM Modi offered prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi. He then took a cruise ride to the Namo Ghat and reached the Kaal Bhairav temple to offer his prayers.
Notably, Varanasi goes in for polling on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the general elections.