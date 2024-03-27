Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Contenders | Political Landscape Overview

The Election Commission of India made a long-awaited announcement today, unveiling the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Commencing on April 19th, 2024, the elections will span seven phases, similar to the previous parliamentary elections.
Karnataka will witness polling for its Lok Sabha constituencies across two phases: April 26th, 2024, and May 7th, 2024. Results are slated to be declared on June 6th. Following a nationwide month-long poll preparedness survey, the ECI ensured that all states were adequately equipped with personnel and resources for the elections.
Karnataka, boasting 28 Lok Sabha seats, showcases a unique political landscape where national parties like the BJP and INC rely on alliances with local parties for electoral success. The BJP aims to secure over 20 seats in Karnataka this time around.
Phase 1 (April 26): This phase will encompass constituencies including Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkballapur, and Kolar.
Phase 2 (May 7): The second phase will cover constituencies such as Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, and Shimoga.
In 2019, the elections were held in two phases, showcasing fierce competition between the Congress and BJP.
BJP's dominance was evident with 25 out of 28 seats won, crucial after losing to the Congress-JD(S) alliance in 2018.
Congress and JD(S) alliance, though traditional rivals, managed only one seat.
Upcoming elections in two phases on April 26 and May 7, setting the stage for the democratic process.
The first phase covers 14 constituencies in South Karnataka, including key areas like Bengaluru.
The nomination process ends on April 4 for the first phase and April 19 for the second.
Over 53.7 million voters across 58,834 polling stations have the chance to vote.
Representation ensured for marginalized communities with reserved seats for Scheduled Castes and Tribes.
Active participation of young citizens, with over one million voters aged 18-19.
Crucial for determining Karnataka's representation in the national parliament, with the BJP aiming to maintain dominance and opposition parties vying for space.
1. Chikkodi: Annasaheb Shankar Jolle
2. Belgaum: [Candidate not specified]
3. Bagalkot: PC Gaddigoudar
4. Bijapur: Ramesh Jigajinagi
5. Gulbarga: Umesh Jadhav
6. Raichur: [Candidate not specified]
7. Bidar: Bhagwanth Khuba
8. Koppal: Basavraj Kyavator
9. Bellary: B Sriramulu
10. Haveri: Basavraj Bommai
11. Dharwad: Pralhad Joshi
12. Uttara Kannada: [Candidate not specified]
13. Davanagere: Gayathri Siddeshwara
14. Shimoga: BY Raghvendra
15. Udupi Chikmagalur: Kota Srinivas Poojary
16. Hassan: [Candidate not specified]
17. Dakshina Kannada: Brijesh Chowta
18. Chitradurga: [Candidate not specified]
19. Tumkur: V Somanna
20. Mandya: [Candidate not specified]
21. Mysore: Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar
22. Chamarajanagar: S Balaraj
23. Bangalore Rural: CN Manjunath
24. Bangalore North: Sobha Karandlaje
25. Bangalore Central: PC Mohan
26. Bangalore South: Tejasvi Surya
27. Chikballapur: [Candidate not specified]
28. Kolar: [Candidate not specified]
Bijapur (Karnataka): H R Algur (Raju)
Shimoga (Karnataka): Geetha Shivarajkumar
Bengaluru Rural (Karnataka): D K Suresh
Haveri (Karnataka): Anandaswamy Gaddadevara Math
Hassan (Karnataka): M Shreyas Patel
Tumkur (Karnataka): S P Muddahanumegowda
1.When are the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in Karnataka?
The Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka are scheduled to be held in two phases on April 26th and May 7th, 2024.
2. How many Lok Sabha seats does Karnataka have?
Karnataka boasts a total of 28 Lok Sabha seats, making it a significant player in the national political landscape.
Which parties are contesting in the elections, and what is their strategy?
The major contenders in Karnataka's Lok Sabha elections are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC), along with other regional parties. The BJP aims to maintain its dominance, particularly after winning 25 out of 28 seats in the 2019 elections, while the INC and other opposition parties are striving to challenge its stronghold.