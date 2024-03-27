Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Contenders | Political Landscape Overview

The Election Commission of India made a long-awaited announcement today, unveiling the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Commencing on April 19th, 2024, the elections will span seven phases, similar to the previous parliamentary elections.

Karnataka will witness polling for its Lok Sabha constituencies across two phases: April 26th, 2024, and May 7th, 2024. Results are slated to be declared on June 6th. Following a nationwide month-long poll preparedness survey, the ECI ensured that all states were adequately equipped with personnel and resources for the elections.

Karnataka, boasting 28 Lok Sabha seats, showcases a unique political landscape where national parties like the BJP and INC rely on alliances with local parties for electoral success. The BJP aims to secure over 20 seats in Karnataka this time around.

In the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, the constituencies have been divided into two phases:

Phase 1 (April 26): This phase will encompass constituencies including Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkballapur, and Kolar.

Phase 2 (May 7): The second phase will cover constituencies such as Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, and Shimoga.

Significance of Lok Sabha Elections in Karnataka

In 2019, the elections were held in two phases, showcasing fierce competition between the Congress and BJP.

BJP's dominance was evident with 25 out of 28 seats won, crucial after losing to the Congress-JD(S) alliance in 2018.

Congress and JD(S) alliance, though traditional rivals, managed only one seat.

Upcoming elections in two phases on April 26 and May 7, setting the stage for the democratic process.

The first phase covers 14 constituencies in South Karnataka, including key areas like Bengaluru.

The nomination process ends on April 4 for the first phase and April 19 for the second.

Over 53.7 million voters across 58,834 polling stations have the chance to vote.

Representation ensured for marginalized communities with reserved seats for Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

Active participation of young citizens, with over one million voters aged 18-19.

Crucial for determining Karnataka's representation in the national parliament, with the BJP aiming to maintain dominance and opposition parties vying for space.

BJP Candidates List for Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

1. Chikkodi: Annasaheb Shankar Jolle

2. Belgaum: [Candidate not specified]

3. Bagalkot: PC Gaddigoudar

4. Bijapur: Ramesh Jigajinagi

5. Gulbarga: Umesh Jadhav

6. Raichur: [Candidate not specified]

7. Bidar: Bhagwanth Khuba

8. Koppal: Basavraj Kyavator

9. Bellary: B Sriramulu

10. Haveri: Basavraj Bommai

11. Dharwad: Pralhad Joshi

12. Uttara Kannada: [Candidate not specified]

13. Davanagere: Gayathri Siddeshwara

14. Shimoga: BY Raghvendra

15. Udupi Chikmagalur: Kota Srinivas Poojary

16. Hassan: [Candidate not specified]

17. Dakshina Kannada: Brijesh Chowta

18. Chitradurga: [Candidate not specified]

19. Tumkur: V Somanna

20. Mandya: [Candidate not specified]

21. Mysore: Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar

22. Chamarajanagar: S Balaraj

23. Bangalore Rural: CN Manjunath

24. Bangalore North: Sobha Karandlaje

25. Bangalore Central: PC Mohan

26. Bangalore South: Tejasvi Surya

27. Chikballapur: [Candidate not specified]

28. Kolar: [Candidate not specified]

Congress Candidates List for Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: