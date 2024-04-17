"Khela Hobe": Mamata Banerjee Roars in Silchar, Challenges BJP Ahead of LS Polls

TMC chief Mamata slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that numerous churches and mosques were burned in Manipur, women were stripped naked, and forced to walk the streets. "Do you think PM Modi would give them justice? Believe me if I die, but don't believe PM Modi that he will uphold justice. The BJP government is 'Dangabaaz' and 'Battebaaz'; it is a 'Jumlabaaz' government. If Modi is re-elected, there will be no more democracy in the country, and no more elections. He will sell the country," Mamata said.