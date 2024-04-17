"Khela Hobe": Mamata Banerjee Roars in Silchar, Challenges BJP Ahead of LS Polls

On Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee, the president of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Chief Minister of West Bengal, made a thunderous arrival in Silchar, Assam, as part of her election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Addressing a massive crowd at the Silchar Town Club ground, she launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while rallying support for the TMC candidate Radheshyam Biswas.
In her impassioned speech, Banerjee accused the BJP of divisive politics and undermining democracy. She asserted, "The BJP knows how to break the country, the BJP knows how to burn the country. The BJP has shamed India's democracy, turned the whole of India into jail."
Highlighting the alleged injustices perpetrated by the BJP, Banerjee referenced incidents in Manipur and questioned the party's commitment to justice, particularly for marginalized communities. She warned against the BJP's authoritarian tendencies, framing the upcoming elections as a pivotal moment for the protection of democracy and independence.
Banerjee reminisced about her past alliances in Assam and expressed her solidarity with the people of the state. She urged voters to support TMC candidates in various constituencies across Assam, promising to contest all seats in the state's legislative assembly elections in 2026.
Promising significant policy changes if elected, Banerjee pledged to abolish the National Register of Citizens (NRC) , Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Uniform Civil Code (UCC) if TMC came to power. She assured a new future for marginalized communities including the D-voters. She also criticized the Assam government's actions against her remarks against NRC in Assam.
"Mark my words, today I say it in a loud voice. I have not forgotten how government of Assam has lodged six to seven FIRs against me for protesting against NRC. What they will do? Will they cut my throat? Will they put me inside the jail? BJP has made entire nation a detention camp, a ‘Jailkhana’,” questioned CM Mamata.
TMC chief Mamata slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that numerous churches and mosques were burned in Manipur, women were stripped naked, and forced to walk the streets. "Do you think PM Modi would give them justice? Believe me if I die, but don't believe PM Modi that he will uphold justice. The BJP government is 'Dangabaaz' and 'Battebaaz'; it is a 'Jumlabaaz' government. If Modi is re-elected, there will be no more democracy in the country, and no more elections. He will sell the country," Mamata said.
Highlighting the Bengali Language Movement in Barak Valley, the TMC chief stated, "The TMC has never engaged in practices of eliminating Bengalis, Muslims, or any other community people in West Bengal. Thus, I want to make it clear that today's visit to Assam is only a trial; the final game is still pending. There will be 'Khela Hobe' in Assam," CM Banerjee roared.
She also highlighted the success of welfare schemes in West Bengal, such as the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme for economically disadvantaged women.
Amid chants of "BJP Hatao Desh Bachao" (Remove BJP, Save the Country) and "Gali Gali Mein Shor Hai BJP Chor Hai" (Everywhere there's noise, BJP is corrupt), Banerjee issued a challenge to the BJP to achieve a majority in the Lok Sabha before dreaming of conquering 400 seats. She offered sarcastic suggestions for BJP leaders to find swimming spots, even offering the famous Ganga Sagar in Digha if necessary.
In a final flourish, Banerjee proclaimed, "There will be 'Khela Hobe' (the game is on) in Assam," signaling her intent to contest fiercely in the state.
The electrifying rally marked Mamata Banerjee's assertive entry into the electoral battlegrounds beyond West Bengal, signaling her ambition to challenge the BJP's dominance on a national scale.