Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Stages, Nominees

Madhya Pradesh is gearing up for its Lok Sabha elections, which will unfold in four phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13. Building on their triumph in the 2023 assembly elections, where they clinched 163 out of 230 seats, the BJP eyes a similar feat. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP secured 27 out of 29 seats in the state.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revealed that Madhya Pradesh will exercise its voting rights for its 29 Lok Sabha seats on June 4, spread across four phases. An estimated 56 million voters are anticipated to engage in this electoral process.

Following recent legislative assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, where the Bharatiya Janata Party secured a significant majority, the state now prepares for its Lok Sabha contests. The Election Commission of India's announcement of the election dates, starting from April 19, 2024, mirrors the phased approach witnessed in the previous general elections. The ECI meticulously selected these dates after extensive surveys and groundwork, spanning over two months, to ensure preparedness across all states and union territories for the forthcoming polls.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP appears poised for success, buoyed by its recent triumph in the assembly elections. However, the INDIA bloc faces the challenge of securing seats and must put forth concerted efforts. Both factions are poised to unveil their list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh's constituencies in the near future.