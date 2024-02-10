Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Saturday, marking the conclusion of the budget session of Parliament and also the final day of the 17th Lok Sabha.
In his farewell speech, Speaker Om Birla mentioned that the House had approved several important laws such as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita bill, triple talaq bill, and women's reservation bill.
In his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the previous five years of the BJP-led government focused on reform, performance, and transformation in the country. He also noted the rarity of experiencing such transformation within the same time frame as a result of these measures.
PM Modi extended his greetings to the members and commended Speaker Om Birla for his role in managing the House.
"These five years were about reform, perform and transform in the country. It is very rare that both reform and perform take place and we can see transformation right in front of our eyes...The country is experiencing this through the 17th Lok Sabha and I firmly believe that the country will continue to bless the 17th Lok Sabha," he said.
PM Modi stated that today marks a significant day in the longstanding tradition of democracy.
"In five years of the 17th Lok Sabha, several important decisions have been taken and facing several challenges everyone according to their capability tried to give right direction to the country," he said.
"In a way the day is to rededicate ourselves to the country after five years of ideological journey and time devoted to the country," the PM added.
The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to take place in April and May.