Lok Sabha Election Results: Who Won Where in Assam?

As counting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 concluded on Tuesday, the BJP fared better in Assam, even as they faltered elsewhere. The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP in Assam managed to secure 9 seats out of 14.
However, the Congress did have its fair share of big wins as they emerged victorious in Jorhat, Dhubri, and Nagaon.
The BJP emerged victorious by winning a total of 9 seats, with its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) winning one seat each.
On the other hand, Congress won 3 seats out of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.
The 9 BJP seats won are Darrang-Udalguri, Dibrugarh, Diphu, Guwahati, Karimganj, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, Silchar and Sonitpur with comfortable margins.
Meanwhile, the Congress won strong positions in Dhubri, Nagaon, and Jorhat seats. The AGP and UPPL won in Barpeta and Kokrajhar, respectively.
Here are the constituency-wise results:
The atmosphere at the BJP's Assam headquarters, Vajpayee Bhawan, remained "subdued" despite the party-led alliance securing a majority of Lok Sabha seats from the state.
On the other hand, the Rajiv Bhawan, Congress's main office exhibited a more celebratory mood, even though the party settled for its previous tally of three seats. The contrast in the ambience at the two party offices was quite striking, given the expected election results.