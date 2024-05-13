Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Maoist Bid Thwarted in Jharkhand's Singhbhum

Security forces have successfully thwarted an attempt by Maoists to disrupt voter access to polling booths in the remote Sonapi and Morangponga areas of West Singhbhum district. Reports indicate that Maoists felled a tree to block a road leading to booths numbers 24 and 25 in the Chotanagar police station area, which together accommodate 1,522 voters. However, prompt action by authorities ensured that voters could cast their ballots without hindrance. The turnout in these two booths stood at 50.94% and 15.43% respectively by 10:30 am.
Peaceful Polling in Odisha: In Odisha, peaceful polling is underway with a 23.28% voter turnout recorded across four Lok Sabha constituencies and 28 Assembly segments by 11 am. Long queues were observed at all 7,303 polling booths, indicating enthusiastic participation among voters. Voting commenced at 7 am in Berhampur, Koraput, Nabarangpur, and Kalahandi parliamentary constituencies, as well as in the corresponding assembly segments.
Voter Turnout in Jharkhand: Jharkhand has witnessed a voter turnout of nearly 27% across four Lok Sabha seats by 11 am. Tight security measures have been put in place as voting commenced at 7 am in Singhbhum, Lohardaga, Khunti, and Palamu seats, marking the first phase of elections in the eastern state. The polling will continue until 5 pm.
Overall Voter Turnout Across States: As of 11 am, the voter turnout across various states is as follows:
· Andhra Pradesh: 23.10%
· Bihar: 22.54%
· Jammu and Kashmir: 14.94%
· Jharkhand: 27.40%
· Madhya Pradesh: 32.38%
· Maharashtra: 17.51%
· Odisha: 23.28%
· Telangana: 24.31%
· Uttar Pradesh: 27.12%
· West Bengal: 32.78%
Stay tuned for further updates on the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as the day progresses.