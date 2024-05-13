Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Maoist Bid Thwarted in Jharkhand's Singhbhum

Security forces have successfully thwarted an attempt by Maoists to disrupt voter access to polling booths in the remote Sonapi and Morangponga areas of West Singhbhum district. Reports indicate that Maoists felled a tree to block a road leading to booths numbers 24 and 25 in the Chotanagar police station area, which together accommodate 1,522 voters. However, prompt action by authorities ensured that voters could cast their ballots without hindrance. The turnout in these two booths stood at 50.94% and 15.43% respectively by 10:30 am.