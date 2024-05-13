LS Polls 2024: Clashes Reported in West Bengal, Voter Turnout at 11.67% in UP

In West Bengal, clashes erupted between workers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Durgapur. TMC leader Ram Prasad Haldar alleged that BJP supporters accompanied by central forces attempted to influence voters since early morning. Haldar stated, "Since 6 am these (BJP) people have been coming with the central forces and trying to influence the voters. We protested against it, voters also protested... They are trying to bring polling agents from outside... People of the area are opposing them here."