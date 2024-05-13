LS Polls 2024: Clashes Reported in West Bengal, Voter Turnout at 11.67% in UP

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 witnessed several developments as polling commenced in multiple states and Union Territories for the fourth phase of the electoral process.
In West Bengal, clashes erupted between workers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Durgapur. TMC leader Ram Prasad Haldar alleged that BJP supporters accompanied by central forces attempted to influence voters since early morning. Haldar stated, "Since 6 am these (BJP) people have been coming with the central forces and trying to influence the voters. We protested against it, voters also protested... They are trying to bring polling agents from outside... People of the area are opposing them here."
Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, where polling is underway in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies, the voter turnout stood at 11.67% by 9 am. The Election Commission reported that polling began at 7 am and is scheduled to continue until 6 pm.
In a bid to encourage voter participation, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi urged people to cast their votes in large numbers. Gandhi, in a post, appealed to the electorate not to be distracted and to vote on issues that concern them.
As the electoral process unfolds, political parties and leaders are intensifying their efforts to mobilize voters and secure support for their respective agendas. The outcome of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 holds significant implications for the future governance and direction of the country.