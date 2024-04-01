Lok Sabha Elections: Congress To Announce Manifesto On April 5

The General Secretary of the Congress party, KC Venugopal, announced on Monday that the party will unveil its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on April 5. The release event will take place at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in New Delhi.
"After vast deliberations with people from across the country, the Congress will be releasing its vision document, the Manifesto, on 5th April at AICC HQ," Venugopal posted on X.
"Subsequently, we will hold two Mega Rallies on 6th April - in Jaipur and Hyderabad!" he added.
"In Jaipur, INC President Mallikarjun @kharge ji, CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, Sh. @RahulGandhi ji and Smt. @priyankagandhi ji will be launching the manifesto addressing the Mega Rallies Rahul ji will also be addressing the Manifesto launch mega rally in Hyderabad!" the Congress General Secretary said.
The General Secretary of the Congress party reiterated their commitment to the party's long-standing emphasis on welfare and their vision for progress and development.
"Our focus has always been on giving the country a welfare-oriented, pro-development vision and that will be presented to the people for this election as well!" he said.
The upcoming general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will take place in seven stages, commencing on April 19. The counting of votes will occur on June 4.