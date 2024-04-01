Congress Accuses PM Modi of 'Insulting' President Droupadi Murmu

The Congress on Monday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for insulting President Droupadi Murmu.
The party further alleged that the Modi government had insulted former President Ram Nath Kovind earlier too.
Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi today, the Chairman of the Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress Dr Udit Raj said that while giving Bharat Ratna to Lal Krishna Advani, President Droupadi Murmu was standing while Modi was sitting “like a king”, which amounted disrespect to the President of the country.
He alleged that this amounted to insulting the Dalits and Adivasis which cannot be tolerated.
Highlighting instances in the past, Udit Raj pointed out that during the inauguration of the new parliament, President Murmu was not invited in th same way when during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new parliament, the then Parliament President Ram Nath Kovind was not invited.
Dr Raj alleged that since 2014, the Modi government had gradually started phasing out the reservations. He disclosed that this was reflected in various government positions and postings. He said, there is only one Scheduled Caste Vice Chancellor in 48 central universities.
He apprehended that the Modi government had sinister designs against the Constitution of the country and that is why the BJP wanted to win ‘400 plus’ seats in the parliament to change the constitution which will not be accepted by anyone at any cost.