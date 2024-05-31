Lok Sabha Elections To End With Phase 7 Polls Across 8 States, UTs

Bihar Eight seats remain in Bihar out of the 40 where polling will be held tomorrow. These are Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat, and Jahanabad.

Himachal Pradesh Voting will take place in all four of the Lok Sabha seats in the state, Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Shimla.

Jharkhand The Rajmahal, Dumka, and Godda seats remain out of the 15 seats of Jharkhand where polling will be held in the seventh phase.

Odisha In Odisha, voting will take place in six seats - Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur - of the 21 parliamentary constituencies.

Punjab All 13 of the Lok Sabha seats of Punjab will go to polls on June 1. This includes Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, and Patiala.

Uttar Pradesh 13 seats remain out of the state's 80 where voting will be held tomorrow. These are - Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, and Robertsganj.

West Bengal In West Bengal, polling will be conducted in nine seats - Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, and Kolkata Uttar - of the state's 42 tomorrow.