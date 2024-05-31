Lok Sabha Elections To End With Phase 7 Polls Across 8 States, UTs
As many as 57 parliamentary constituencies spread across eight states and union territories will go to polls on Saturday in the seventh and final phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be among the major candidates in the fray in the last phase.
Polling will be held in Bihar, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. This will mark the end of voting for the world's largest election marathon that began on May 19. Polling for 486 Lok Sabha seats have been completed in the six previous phases
904 candidates from the eight states and UTs will contest elections in Phase 7. A total of 2,105 nominations were filed for 57 parliamentary constituencies across going for polls in the last phase for the Lok Sabha elections.
An overview of the states heading to polls on June 1
Bihar
Eight seats remain in Bihar out of the 40 where polling will be held tomorrow. These are Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat, and Jahanabad.
Himachal Pradesh
Voting will take place in all four of the Lok Sabha seats in the state, Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Shimla.
Jharkhand
The Rajmahal, Dumka, and Godda seats remain out of the 15 seats of Jharkhand where polling will be held in the seventh phase.
Odisha
In Odisha, voting will take place in six seats - Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur - of the 21 parliamentary constituencies.
Punjab
All 13 of the Lok Sabha seats of Punjab will go to polls on June 1. This includes Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, and Patiala.
Uttar Pradesh
13 seats remain out of the state's 80 where voting will be held tomorrow. These are - Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, and Robertsganj.
West Bengal
In West Bengal, polling will be conducted in nine seats - Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, and Kolkata Uttar - of the state's 42 tomorrow.
Chandigarh
The sole seat of the Chandigarh union territory will head to polls in the final phase.
Who are the key candidates?
The biggest name in the fray in the last phase is undoubtedly Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi. Apart from him, there are other high-profile candidates who will be vying for votes tomorrow.
Narendra Modi
Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi will be contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi and will look to secure a third term from the seat. There will be six candidates against him including Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai.
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Senior BJP leader and former Federal Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is running for re-election. He faces a challenge from Anshul Avishek Kushwaha, who has been nominated by the Congress party in alliance with the regional Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The constituency was previously represented by former Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha, who served as a BJP representative in 2009 and 2014 but has since departed from the party.
Kangana Ranaut
Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut will contest the Mandi Lok Sabha seat as a BJP candidate. She will compete against Vikramaditya Singh, the Congress candidate and royal scion of the former Rampur Bushahr princely state. Vikramaditya Singh is the son of Virbhadra Singh, who served as Himachal Pradesh's chief minister six times.
Anurag Singh Thakur
Sitting MP and Union Minister Anurag Thakur will contest the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat, aiming to retain it. His main opponent in the election will be Satpal Raizada, the Congress candidate and close confidante of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
Amritpal Singh
Jailed Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh will run as an independent candidate from Khadoor Sahib. The Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, BJP, and Akali Dal are also contesting this seat independently, without any alliances.