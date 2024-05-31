Preparations Underway for Transparent Vote Counting in Assam's Lok Sabha Election 2024

· Counting Centres: A network of 52 counting centres will be established across 50 polling districts in Assam, facilitating the tallying of both Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and postal votes.

· Collaborative Planning: On May 20, discussions were held with district commissioners and the chief election officer to strategize the procedures for the counting day.

· Restricted Access: Entry to counting centres will be strictly limited to licensed personnel to ensure the integrity of the process.

· Dry Run: Currently, a comprehensive dry run for vote counting is underway to iron out any potential issues beforehand.