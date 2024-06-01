Lok Sabha Elections: Voting Begins In 57 PCs Across 8 States, UTs In Phase 7

A total of 57 parliamentary constituencies spread across eight states and union territories are voting on Saturday in the seventh and final phase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be among the major candidates in the fray in the last phase.
Polling began at 7 am in Bihar, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal and will go on till 5 pm. This marks the end of voting for the world's largest election marathon which began on April 19. Polling for 486 Lok Sabha seats has been completed in the six previous phases.
904 candidates from the eight states and UTs will contest elections in Phase 7. A total of 2,105 nominations were filed for 57 parliamentary constituencies across going for polls in the last phase for the Lok Sabha elections.
Eight seats remain in Bihar out of the 40 where polling is underway. These are Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat, and Jahanabad. Voting is taking place in all four of the Lok Sabha seats in the state, Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Shimla.
The Rajmahal, Dumka, and Godda seats remain out of the 15 seats of Jharkhand where polling is going on in the seventh phase. In Odisha, voting is underway in six seats - Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur - of the 21 parliamentary constituencies.
All 13 of the Lok Sabha seats of Punjab are voting today. This includes Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, and Patiala.
13 seats remain out of the state's 80 where voting is going on. These are - Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, and Robertsganj.
In West Bengal, polling is being conducted in nine seats - Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, and Kolkata Uttar - of the state's 42 tomorrow.
The sole seat of the Chandigarh union territory is also voting in the final phase.