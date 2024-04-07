Lok Sabha Polls: AAP Leader Atishi Marlena to Campaign in Assam

Atishi Marlena, a prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi's Education Minister, is set to embark on a two-day campaign in Dibrugarh starting April 8th and 9th. The objective of her visit is to bolster AAP's influence and garner support ahead of the upcoming elections in Assam.
On April 8th, Atishi Marlena will commence her campaign with a roadshow in Duliajan, engaging with local residents and AAP supporters. This event provides an opportunity to address key issues and rally support for AAP's agenda in the region.
Continuing her campaign efforts, Atishi Marlena will shift her focus to Sonitpur on April 10th, where she will actively participate in rallying support for Rishiraj Kaundinya, AAP's candidate in the constituency. The campaign in Sonitpur aims to highlight AAP's vision and policies, resonating with voters and securing their allegiance.
Furthermore, Atishi Marlena is scheduled to attend a party program in Tezpur, further strengthening AAP's presence and outreach in Assam. Her presence is expected to energize party workers and supporters, fostering momentum and determination as the elections approach.