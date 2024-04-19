Lok Sabha Polls: AIMIM Chief Owaisi Files Nomination From Hyderabad

Amidst a formidable challenge in his pursuit of a fifth term in the Lok Sabha, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi officially filed his nomination from the prestigious Hyderabad constituency, long considered a stronghold of the Owaisi family. Offering Friday prayers at the iconic Mecca Masjid, Owaisi led a grand procession before submitting his nomination papers.
The electoral battleground of Hyderabad, scheduled for polling on May 13, awaits a showdown between Owaisi and his fiery BJP opponent, Madhavi Latha. Having represented Hyderabad in the Lok Sabha since 2004, Owaisi's political legacy faces a stern test against Latha's spirited candidacy.
The Hyderabad constituency, comprising seven assembly segments, predominantly favors AIMIM, holding all but one seat. Over the years, the Owaisi family has maintained an iron grip on Hyderabad's political landscape, with Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi and Asaduddin Owaisi securing consecutive victories since 1984.
However, Madhavi Latha's entry into the fray adds a new dimension to the electoral dynamics. An accomplished cultural activist, entrepreneur, and Bharatanatyam dancer, Latha brings a diverse background and fervent advocacy for causes such as the campaign against instant triple talaq.
As the battle for Hyderabad intensifies, Latha's candidacy underscores a significant challenge to Owaisi's dominance, shaping the narrative of a closely watched electoral contest.