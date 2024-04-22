Lok Sabha Polls: BJP Secures First Win as Mukesh Dalal Wins Surat Seat Unopposed

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured their first Lok Sabha elections victory on Monday after BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal from Gujarat's Surat constituency was elected unopposed.
Reportedly, this development came after the Congress candidate’s nomination was rejected and other candidates withdrew their nomination.
This was announced by Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil who took to platform ‘X’ and wrote, “Congratulations and best wishes to Mukesh Dalal, candidate for Surat Lok Sabha seat, for being elected unopposed.”
While the Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani's form was rejected by the Returning Officer, the other eight candidates for the seat withdrew their nominations, sources informed.
On Sunday, the election officer canceled the nomination papers of Kumbhani over "fake signatures of people who signed as witnesses."
On May 7, all 26 seats of Gujarat will go to the polls for Lok Sabha elections 2024 in a single phase.