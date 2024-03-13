BJP Names Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Candidates
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced the list of names for all 60 constituencies of the Arunachal Pradesh legislative assembly with chief minister Pema Khandu contesting from his the Mukto seat.
Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Chowna Mein has been fielded from the Chowkham seat and state BJP president Biyuram Wahge has been named from the Pakke-Kessang constituency.
This comes after the Nationalist Congress Party released a list of names to field in eight constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh with state president Likha Saaya named from the Yachuli seat.
The BJP's central election committee met on Monday (March 11) to deliberate on the candidates to field for the upcoming assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh, according to a press release.
The release mentioned that the meeting was under the presidentship of Jagat Prakash Nadda, and was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Here is the list in full:
The assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh are held concurrently with Lok Sabha general elections. The last time elections were held in 2019, BJP won 41 of the 60 seats.