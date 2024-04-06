Lok Sabha Polls: Congress Urges to Vote to Safeguard Constitution and Democracy

The Congress party unveiled its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections in Jaipur on Saturday, with top leaders including National President Mallikarjun Kharge, former President Sonia Gandhi, and National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi urged the public to support the Congress-INDIA alliance to safeguard the country's constitution and democracy.
Addressing the party's first election gathering in the state on Saturday, Sonia Gandhi, also a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan, criticized the central government, labeling it as dictatorial. She expressed concern over alleged attempts to suppress opposition voices and undermine the Constitution.
Sonia Gandhi further emphasized the importance of fighting against such tendencies and instilled hope among Congress workers, stating that despite the current challenges, their efforts would ignite the flame of justice.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of being a habitual liar who fails to fulfill his promises. Kharge credited Congress for the country's infrastructure development, contrasting it with Modi's alleged penchant for taking credit without actual achievements. He urged the public to stand firm in defense of the Constitution and democracy.
Congress General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi, highlighted the party's manifesto, titled 'Nyaya Patra,' as a testament to the people's demand for justice. She criticized the government for neglecting the concerns of the common man and urged voters to prioritize grassroots issues over religious or caste-based considerations.