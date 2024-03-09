Lok Sabha Polls: DMK and Congress Reach Seat-Sharing Agreement

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its key ally in Tamil Nadu, the Congress party, have reached a seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, replicating their successful 2019 arrangement where the Congress secured nine out of 10 seats.
In this new deal, Congress will contest nine seats in Tamil Nadu and one seat in Puducherry. The remaining 30 seats in Tamil Nadu will see Congress supporting DMK and its alliance partners' candidates.
The agreement was finalized between DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai, and senior AICC leaders KC Venugopal and Ajoy Kumar.
Venugopal, addressing the press conference, announced the formal alliance between Congress and DMK, expressing confidence in winning all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), after six years in the political arena, has joined hands with the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. MNM has been allocated one seat for the 2025 Rajya Sabha polls as part of the alliance.
Following the pact with DMK, Kamal Haasan emphasized that his decision to join the alliance was motivated by national interest rather than personal gain. MNM will actively campaign in all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone seat in Puducherry, as agreed upon by the two party leaders.