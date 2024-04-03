BJP Sends Legal Notice To AAP Minister Atishi Over Her 'Join BJP Offer' Claims

Delhi BJP Leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor has sent a legal notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Atishi Marlena over her claims of the BJP attempting to coerce her into joining the party through a “very close” person.
The notice was sent to the AAP leader through through Advocate Satya Ranjan Swain on behalf of Praveen Shankar Kapoor stating that she had deliberately and with malicious intent made statements that are not only false, scandalous, concocted and illusionary, but defamatory, to harm the reputation of the BJP and its members.
In the entire speech, she neither revealed specific information about the source of information nor has she given any details about the act of BJP, the notice said.
"Devoid of any specifities your statement is an intentional endeavor to reflect your own imagination and apprehension," stated the legal notice.
Further, the notice requested Atishi to immediately withdraw the said speech and telecast her apology prominently in her television and social media.
On Tuesday, the Delhi Minister had alleged that she was approached by the BJP to join them or else she would be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the coming days.
Atishi, while addressing a presser, said,”The BJP, through one of my close aides, approached me to join their party to save my political career, and if I do not join the BJP, then in the coming month, I will be arrested by the ED.”
She also accused the BJP-led central government of trying to threaten the party by using probe agencies.
"I want to tell the BJP that we will not be scared of you. We are the soldiers of Arvind Kejriwal. We are aides of Bhagat Singh. We will continue to save the Constitution and will work to give the people a better life under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal," she said.
Additionally, she alleged that a few more AAP leaders, including including Raghav Chadha and Saurabh Bharadwaj, will be arrested by the central probe agency in the coming days before the general elections.
"The BJP and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are targeting senior AAP leaders as they have realised the party will not break despite CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. In the coming two months before the Lok Sabha elections, they will arrest 4 more AAP leaders: Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Raghav Chadha and me," Atishi alleged.