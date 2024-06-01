Lok Sabha Polls: EVMs Looted, VVPAT Machines Thrown Into Pond By Mob In West Bengal

During the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections, which commenced at 7 am on Saturday, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were looted by a local mob, and two VVPAT machines were thrown into a pond at South 24 Parganas in West Bengal.
The Chief Electoral Office (CEO) of West Bengal stated that an FIR has been filed by the Sector Officer and necessary actions have been initiated.
"This morning at 6:40 am, Reserve EVMs and documents of the Sector Officer near Benimadhavpur FP school, at 129-Kultali Assembly Constituency of 19-Jaynagar (SC) Parliamentary Constituency, were looted by a local mob. One Control Unit (CU), one Ballot Unit (BU), and two VVPAT machines were thrown into a pond," the CEO posted on X.
The CEO further informed that replacement EVMs and documents have been provided to the Sector Officer.
"The Sector Police were slightly behind. An FIR has been lodged by the Sector Officer and necessary action has been initiated. The polling process in all six booths under the Sector is continuing uninterrupted. Replacement EVMs and documents have been supplied to the Sector Officer," the CEO added.
BJP leader Amit Malviya criticized the incident, asserting that democracy is under threat in West Bengal. "Democracy is up in flames in West Bengal. Bombs have been hurled in Jadavpur's Bhangar, and angry villagers in Joynagar's Kulti have thrown an EVM and VVPAT machine into a pond because TMC goons won't let them vote," he posted on X.
Malviya also highlighted Diamond Harbour as the most affected constituency, where Mamata Banerjee's nephew and heir apparent is contesting.
"But the worst affected is Diamond Harbour, where Mamata Banerjee's nephew and heir apparent is contesting. BJP workers are being intimidated, not allowed to sit in the booths, their polling documents snatched and destroyed... WB Police is acting like Abhishek Banerjee's henchmen. Even Muslims have not been spared because a large number of them are voting for CPI(M) candidate Pratikur Rahman. TMC's 'secularism' dies the moment Muslims start voting against it," he wrote on X.
Voting commenced at 7 am in nine constituencies of West Bengal, including Barasat, Basirhat, Diamond Harbour, Dum Dum, Jaynagar, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar, and Mathurapur.
After the close of voting on June 1, the outcomes of exit polls will be broadcast on various TV channels. The Election Commission has issued a ban on exit polls from 7 am on April 19 to 6:30 pm on June 1, until the conclusion of polling.
Polling for the earlier six phases of the Lok Sabha elections was held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, and May 25. Assembly polls have also been conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. Odisha is witnessing simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha and assembly in the last four phases.