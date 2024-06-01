Lok Sabha Polls: EVMs Looted, VVPAT Machines Thrown Into Pond By Mob In West Bengal

"But the worst affected is Diamond Harbour, where Mamata Banerjee's nephew and heir apparent is contesting. BJP workers are being intimidated, not allowed to sit in the booths, their polling documents snatched and destroyed... WB Police is acting like Abhishek Banerjee's henchmen. Even Muslims have not been spared because a large number of them are voting for CPI(M) candidate Pratikur Rahman. TMC's 'secularism' dies the moment Muslims start voting against it," he wrote on X.