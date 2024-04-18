Lok Sabha Polls: In Assam, 35 Candidates Jostle For Over 86 Lakh Votes

In order to strengthen the democratic system of the country by exercising the right to vote, various awareness programs have been taken up in the villages and urban areas under SVEEP, that is, Systematic Voting and Participation Programs in the election process in Assam. Over 45 lakh women from SHGs of Assam State Urban Livelihoods Mission and Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission have provided systematic voting training to voters in villages and urban areas under the name of 'Sarathi Baideo', along with other facilities. The appointment of Siddharth Sharma, Dwipjyoti Keont and specially abled icon Rakesh Banik as state icons has attracted and made voters aware of voting.