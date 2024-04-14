Lok Sabha Polls: Mizoram Govt Ready for Polling Day, Affirms Deputy Commissioner

The Deputy Commissioner of Aizawl, Nazuk Kumar declared on Sunday that all necessary preparations for the upcoming polling day have been completed by the government.
She affirmed, "For our parliamentary constituency, scheduled for April 19, we have completed all our preparations and are fully prepared for the polling day."
Kumar elaborated on the arrangements for the Lok Sabha polls, highlighting the deployment of 12 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) to ensure the conduct of free, fair, and violence-free elections. "For polling day, comprehensive security measures, including vulnerability and confidence-building measures, have been put in place," she stated. "The 12 CAPF companies have been deployed across the parliamentary constituencies and other districts, ensuring their readiness to maintain peace and security during the elections."
Furthermore, Kumar emphasized that training for polling officials has been successfully conducted, and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are primed with the symbols and candidate details necessary for the election in Aizawl. "We have also established strong room locations at 12 places in Aizawl, accessible to candidates and political parties to inspect at their convenience," she added. "The commissioning of EVMs for the entire parliamentary constituency has been completed, ensuring their readiness for polling day."
Meanwhile, the voting in Mizoram, scheduled for April 19 in the first phase, will elect one member to the 18th Lok Sabha. Multiple major parties are vying for the sole LS seat, including the Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Mizoram People's Conference (MPC). The 2019 Lok Sabha elections saw the MNF's C Lalrosanga emerge victorious against the INC's Lalnghinglova Hmar by a margin of 8140 votes.