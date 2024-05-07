Lok Sabha Polls: Papon Casts Vote In Guwahati, Hopes For Cultural Progress

Assamese singing star Angaraag Mahanta 'Papon' hoped for a government that works towards cultural development as he cast his vote in Guwahati on Tuesday during the third phase of polling.
The third phase of polling in underway in Assam and across 11 states and union territories. Voting is underway in Guwahati as well which has so far witnessed low numbers possibly due to the weather.
Speaking after casting his vote Paon explained, "Today, Korean music is world famous because their government had a 20-year vision. We also want a government like that."
Meanwhile, the popular singer also delved into his options after retiring from the world of music, expressing his admiration for art. "I cannot keep singing for always. I may look young but I have grown old. Afterwards, I will take to drawing and sketching," Papon said.
He further mentioned that he has two more Bihu functions for this season. "We are heading towards a developed nation. I liked singing in Jiya film," he further said.
According to the latest voter turnout trends, Assam recorded an approximate polling percentage of 63.08 per cent till 3 pm. The highest polling among the four constituencies voting in the third phase today was witnessed in Dhubri where 65.51 per cent turnout was recorded. Dhubri was followed by Barpeta where a turnout of 65.20 per cent was recorded. Guwahati on the other hand recorded the least among the four constituencies where only 57.46 per cent of polling was conducted till 3 pm. Lastly, Kokrajhar recorded a voter turnout of 63.64 per cent.