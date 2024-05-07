Lok Sabha Polls: Papon Casts Vote In Guwahati, Hopes For Cultural Progress

According to the latest voter turnout trends, Assam recorded an approximate polling percentage of 63.08 per cent till 3 pm. The highest polling among the four constituencies voting in the third phase today was witnessed in Dhubri where 65.51 per cent turnout was recorded. Dhubri was followed by Barpeta where a turnout of 65.20 per cent was recorded. Guwahati on the other hand recorded the least among the four constituencies where only 57.46 per cent of polling was conducted till 3 pm. Lastly, Kokrajhar recorded a voter turnout of 63.64 per cent.