Lok Sabha Polls Phase 6: Prominent Candidates & Key Battles Taking Shape

Mehbooba Mufti from Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri

In the upcoming elections, Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister and leader of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), finds herself in a challenging contest in a controversially redrawn constituency. This constituency, set to vote on Saturday, marks the penultimate round of the seven-phase elections. Among her contenders is Mian Altaf from the National Conference, a prominent figure in the region. However, Mufti's challenge doesn't end there; she also faces competition from Zafar Iqbal Manhas of the Apni Party, who aims to challenge the dominance of both the PDP and the NC, particularly with the support garnered from the BJP in the Pir Panjal region.