LS Polls: Voting Begins For Phase 3 In Guwahati, 3 Other Assam Seats

Voting for the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha general elections began across the remaining four constituencies of Assam on Tuesday at 7 am. Guwahati is among the four seats where voting will take place today.
The third phase will mark the end of polling in Assam for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The first two phases saw voting being held in 10 constituencies.
Prominent candidates like Congress' Mira Borthakur and BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi will come face-to-face in Guwahati. The constituency comprises five assembly constituencies - Dispur, Dimoria, New Guwahati, Guwahati Central, and Jalukbari.
Kamrup Metropolitan boasts a significant electorate, totaling 10,55,684 voters. Among these, 5,15,052 are male, 5,40,596 are female, and 36 identify as third gender. Notably, 15,960 new voters aged 18 to 19 years have registered, alongside 8,212 voters over the age of 85 and 912 service voters.
A robust infrastructure has been established to accommodate the voting process, with 1,026 polling stations deployed across the constituency. To oversee proceedings, 1,283 presiding officers, 4,620 polling officers, and requisite security personnel have been deployed. Additionally, 564 webcastings have been arranged to ensure transparency.
According to the latest statistics provided by the Assam CEO's office, a total of 9,516 polling stations have been set up to accommodate the 8,149,091 eligible voters across the state. Among them, 4,100,544 are male, 4,048,436 are female, and 111 belong to the third gender. Additionally, there are 73,690 differently-abled voters and 1,529 voters aged above 100 years. Moreover, 2,10,177 new voters will participate in the electoral process for the first time.
A total of 47 candidates, comprising 41 males and 6 females, will contest in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls tomorrow. Barpeta constituency records the highest number of candidates, while Guwahati constituency reports the lowest.