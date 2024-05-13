Lok Sabha Polls: Polling Across 96 PCs in 10 States/UTs Concluded in Phase 4

The fourth phase of voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections concluded today across 96 Lok Sabha constituencies spanning 10 states and Union Territories. A total of 1,717 candidates contested in this phase, with a noteworthy voter turnout of 65.35% recorded across the designated areas.
Polling was conducted in various regions, including all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, and several constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir.
Of particular significance was the election in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, marking the first major electoral event in Kashmir following the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019. Simultaneously, voting took place in all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats in Odisha.
A massive deployment of over 19 lakh polling officials was witnessed across 1.92 lakh polling stations to facilitate voting for more than 17.70 crore eligible voters in this phase.
West Bengal registered the highest voter turnout at 77.32%, closely followed by Madhya Pradesh at 70.98%, while Jammu and Kashmir reported the lowest turnout at 38%.
Key contenders in this phase included Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Union minister Giriraj Singh, TMC's prominent leader Mohua Moitra, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former cricketer Yusuf Pathan of TMC, and Andhra Pradesh Congress president YS Sharmila, among others.
The Lok Sabha elections are being conducted over seven phases, spanning from April 19 to June 1, with counting scheduled for June 4.