Lok Sabha Polls: Priyanka Gandhi to Lead Roadshow in Tripura on April 16

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to lead a roadshow in Agartala on April 16 in support of opposition INDIA bloc candidates contesting from Tripura West and Tripura East Lok Sabha constituencies.
The roadshow aims to cover key locations across the state capital, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing the public near Surya Chowmuhani. Emphasizing the importance of the upcoming elections, senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman called for active participation in the roadshow, highlighting the critical need for public engagement in shaping the country's future.
The West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency will see Pradesh Congress President Asish Kumar Saha representing the opposition INDIA Bloc, while former CPI(M) MLA Rajendra Reang will contest from the East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency.
Elections for the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat and the Ramnagar Assembly constituency by-election are slated for April 19, with polling for the Tripura East Parliamentary constituency scheduled on April 26.