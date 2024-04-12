Mary Kom Steps Down as India's Chef de Mission for Paris Olympics 2024

Boxing legend MC Mary Kom has decided to step down as India’s chef-de-mission for the upcoming Olympics 2024 in Paris, stating that she is “left with no choice”.
According to sources, the six-time world champion has cited personal reasons for taking the step.
Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha announced that Mary Kom had written to her requesting to be relieved from the position.
“I consider it an honour to serve my country in every way possible, and I was mentally prepared for it. However, I regret that I will not be able to uphold the prestigious responsibility and would like to resign, owing to personal reasons,” Mary Kom wrote in her letter to PT Usha.
She further wrote, “It is embarrassing to retreat from a commitment, which I seldom do, but I am left with no choice. I am there to cheer on my country and the athletes competing in this Olympic Games, with great expectations.”
Meanwhile, in her statement, PT Usha stated that she had a conversation with Mary Kom after receiving her letter. She further said that appropriate consultations would be made to soon make an announcement about the replacement.