Lok Sabha Polls: Tripura CM Manik Saha Conducts Door-to-Door Campaign

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha energetically took part in a rally and engaged in door-to-door campaigning on Friday in preparation for the Lok Sabha elections.
"You can see the excitement in people. They are waiting to vote (for the BJP) keeping in mind PM Modi," Manik Saha was quoted as saying by ANI.
Former Chief Minister of Tripura and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, Biplab Kumar Deb, took part in a large rally in the ADC area of Mandai and Jirania, situated in the West Tripura District, on the same day. The rally was organized collaboratively by the BJP and the Tipra Motha coalition.
The BJP has opted to field Maharani Kriti Sing Bed Darma as their candidate for the East Tripura Lok Sabha Constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The elections in Tripura will take place in two stages. The West Tripura constituency will have elections on April 19, while the East Tripura constituency will have elections on April 26. The votes will be counted on June 4.
A couple of days before the rally, Ashish Saha, who is the President of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee, declared that several opposition parties, such as CPIM, Congress, Gana Manch, All Tripura Peoples Party, CPI, and CPIML, have joined forces and created an alliance called the INDIA Alliance. The main objective of this alliance is to contest against the ruling BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP emerged victorious in both constituencies of the state. Pratima Bhowmik secured the seat from the West Tripura constituency, while Rebati Tripura was elected from the East Tripura constituency. This success was particularly significant as the BJP had not been able to secure any seats in the previous elections.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Tripura, the BJP failed to secure any seats, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) emerged victorious by winning both seats in the state.