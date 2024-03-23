Lok Sabha Polls: Tripura CM Manik Saha Conducts Door-to-Door Campaign

A couple of days before the rally, Ashish Saha, who is the President of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee, declared that several opposition parties, such as CPIM, Congress, Gana Manch, All Tripura Peoples Party, CPI, and CPIML, have joined forces and created an alliance called the INDIA Alliance. The main objective of this alliance is to contest against the ruling BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.