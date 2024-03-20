BSF Seize Rs 3.5 Crore Worth Of Yaba Tablets and Cash In Tripura

Tripura

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Tripura police seized a stash of Yaba tablets valued at Rs 3.5 crore, along with cash exceeding Rs 2 lakh, concealed in a vehicle parked at a residence in Sobhapur village.

Acting on specific intelligence, the BSF, in collaboration with Sonamura Police Station, conducted a joint operation on Monday night. Upon reaching the location, they thoroughly searched the vehicle, uncovering 70,000 Yaba tablets.

Additionally, Indian currency totaling Rs 2,23,800 and the vehicle itself, worth Rs 8,00,000, were seized, resulting in a total seizure value of Rs 3,60,23,800.

Unfortunately, the perpetrators managed to escape before the team arrived, and no arrests were made.

The confiscated items have been handed over to the police, who have initiated a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the owner of the residence.

Further investigation is on.

