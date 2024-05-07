Lok Sabha Polls: Voter Fatally Collapses at Polling Booth in Chirang

In a tragic incident, a voter lost his life at a polling booth during the electoral process in Assam’s Chirang on Tuesday. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained.
The somber event unfolded at Polling Booth No. 35 Dangaigaon LP School in Chirang within the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, where the victim identified as Hussain Ali (38) tragically lost his life while attempting to cast his vote.
Eyewitnesses recount the sudden onset of illness that befell the victim as he stood within the polling station premises. Despite efforts to assist him, he succumbed to his condition, collapsing from his seat and passing away on the spot. While the exact cause remains uncertain, locals suspect a cardiac arrest to be the likely culprit behind this untimely demise.