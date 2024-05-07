Lok Sabha 2024

Lok Sabha Polls: West Bengal Leads With 49.27% Turnout at Half Day's Poll

However, Maharashtra records the lowest turnout at 31.55 percent.
After half day's polling, West Bengal maintains its lead in the voter turnout with 49.27 percent, closely followed by Goa at 49.04 percent till 1 pm, as per the Election Commission of India's (ECI) data.

Chhattisgarh also sees a significant turnout at 46.14 percent. However, Maharashtra records the lowest turnout at 31.55 percent.

Other states in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls show varying percentages: Assam at 45.88 percent, Bihar at 36.69 percent, Gujarat at 37.83 percent, Karnataka at 41.59 percent, Madhya Pradesh at 44.67 percent, and Uttar Pradesh at 38.12 percent. Union Territory Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu report a 39.94 percent turnout.

Notably, over 1300 candidates, including approximately 120 women, vie for seats in this phase, with 17.24 crore eligible voters across 1.85 lakh polling stations.

