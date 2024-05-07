Lok Sabha Polls: West Bengal Leads With 49.27% Turnout at Half Day's Poll

Other states in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls show varying percentages: Assam at 45.88 percent, Bihar at 36.69 percent, Gujarat at 37.83 percent, Karnataka at 41.59 percent, Madhya Pradesh at 44.67 percent, and Uttar Pradesh at 38.12 percent. Union Territory Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu report a 39.94 percent turnout.