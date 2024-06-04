Lok Sabha Results: PM Modi Wins From Varanasi

Over his 10-year tenure, Modi has spearheaded multifaceted development in Varanasi. His dream project, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, has significantly boosted the city's economy. Starting as an RSS pracharak in 1971, Modi joined the BJP in 1985, steadily rising through the ranks to become the party secretary, then serving as the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2013, before assuming the role of Prime Minister in 2014.