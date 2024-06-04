INDIA Bloc Offers Deputy PM Post To Nitish Kumar, Special Status to Andhra: Report

The INDIA bloc, led by opposition parties, has made strategic offers to entice two NDA partners. They have reportedly proposed the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Nitish Kumar and granted special status to Andhra Pradesh, aiming to win over the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Janata Dal (United) (JDU), as reported by ABP News.
Currently, Nitish Kumar's JDU is leading in 15 seats, while the NDA overall is ahead in 13 seats, and the opposition's INDIA bloc is leading in 9. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) holds the highest vote share in Bihar, securing 23% of the total votes.
The political scene in Bihar is highly charged as vote counting proceeds at over 36 centers. This follows the Lok Sabha elections, conducted in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.
In the 2024 Bihar Lok Sabha election, key candidates from major parties are competing fiercely in their constituencies. Notable figures include Samrat Choudhary (BJP), Nitish Kumar (Janta Dal), Chirag Paswan (Janshakti Party), and Tejashwi Yadav (INDIA), among other influential candidates from both the INDIA and NDA alliances.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA dominated Bihar, winning 39 out of 40 seats. The BJP secured 17 seats, the JDU won 16, and the LJP captured 6 seats. Congress won just one seat, and the RJD, led by Tejashwi Yadav, did not win any.
The 2014 general elections painted a different picture. The BJP, not allied with the JDU then, won 23 seats, while its ally LJP took 6 seats. The JDU, contesting alone, managed only 2 seats. The Congress, part of the Mahagathbandhan, also won 2 seats. This contrasts starkly with the near-total sweep by the united NDA front in 2019.