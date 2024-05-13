LS Polls 2024: Over 10% Polling Recorded in First 2 Hours; EVM Malfunctioning Reported in West Bengal

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 entered its fourth phase with an approximate voter turnout of 10.35% recorded in the initial two hours of polling on Monday. This phase encompasses 96 constituencies spread across 10 states and Union Territories.
Despite reports of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunctioning in West Bengal, voter enthusiasm remained palpable. The Election Commission reported that West Bengal recorded the highest turnout at 15.24%, while Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the lowest with only 5.07% of voters casting their ballots by 9 am.
India has seen a steady increase in voter participation throughout the previous phases of the elections. The first three phases recorded turnouts of 66.14%, 66.71%, and 65.68% respectively, reflecting a strong engagement of citizens in the democratic process.
In this phase, voters in 10 states and Union Territories are casting their votes to elect representatives for 96 constituencies. The voting process commenced at 7 am and is scheduled to continue until 5 pm. The Election Commission has set June 4 as the date for the counting of votes, marking the culmination of the electoral exercise.