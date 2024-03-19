LS Polls: Indian-Americans Hold 'Havan' At San Francisco Temple To Pray For PM Modi's Victory

The Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) recently organized a special 'havan' ceremony at a Hindu temple in San Francisco, US, praying for the re-election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
According to a press release from the OFBJP, hundreds of Indian-American technology professionals from Silicon Valley participated in the ritual, praying for Modi's resounding victory in the forthcoming polls. The event was described as more than just a ritual but a collective invocation for the fulfillment of the desires of the majority of Indians and NRIs, with a significant turnout.
OFBJP expressed that the community came together to pray for a decisive victory for the ruling BJP under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, echoing the popular sentiment of "Abki Baar, 400 Paar". They emphasized that the spiritual gathering showcased a deep-rooted faith in the democratic process and aspirations for continued progress and governance reforms in India.
Prime Minister Modi has set ambitious targets for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to secure more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, with 370-plus seats for the BJP alone.
In a similar show of support, the UK chapter of OFBJP organized a car rally in London earlier this week, demonstrating the British-Indian community's backing for PM Modi and the BJP in the impending general elections.
The Election Commission of India recently announced the dates for Lok Sabha and four state Assembly elections. The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be conducted in seven phases starting from April 19, with the counting scheduled for June 4 and results declared on the same day.
Approximately 97 crore voters will be eligible to cast their votes for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. The announcement of dates has led to the immediate enforcement of the moral code of conduct.