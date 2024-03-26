Manipur's Kuki Community to Boycott Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections
The Young Kuki, representing Kuki youths and volunteers in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha Constituency declared its decision to abstain from participating in the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha Elections in 2024. Concurrently, the Kuki Mothers, another segment of the tribal body, have also announced their intention to boycott the elections.
This resolution comes in the wake of discussions held by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) Presidential Council, which, after consultations with its member tribes, unanimously agreed that no member from the Kuki-Zo community should stand for nomination in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024.
The decision reflects the pressing challenges confronting the community, including unaddressed grievances and injustices, particularly since the violent incidents on May 3rd, 2023.
Expressing their stance, the Young Kuki faction highlighted enduring issues such as violence, oppression, and neglect from state authorities, along with the plight of displaced individuals and unredressed crimes against Kuki women. They emphasized the urgent need for government attention and action to address these concerns.
While refraining from contesting for the Outer Manipur Member of Parliament seat, the council encourages community members to exercise their democratic right to vote in the elections. The Young Kuki faction underscores its commitment to constructive dialogue and urges the Government of India to engage in meaningful discussions to resolve the community's grievances.