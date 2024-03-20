March 27 Deadline For Filing Nominations In Assam, ECI Notifies

The deadline for filing nominations for Lok Sabha candidates from Assam is March 27, while scrutiny of the same will be done on March 28. Moreover, the deadline for candidates to withdraw nominations is March 30, the Election Commission of India notified on Wednesday.
The ECI released the official announcement for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, which is scheduled to take place on April 19.
The ECI announced that the deadline for filing nominations for Bihar is March 28, while for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and the Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry it is March 27.
"March 30 will be the date for scrutiny of nominations for Bihar and March 28 for others," the notification said.
According to the notification issued by the ECI, the deadline for candidates to withdraw their nominations is April 2 for Bihar and March 30 for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.
"June 6, the date before which the election shall be completed in all the above-mentioned parliamentary constituencies," the notification read.
The upcoming phase of elections will take place in 102 Lok Sabha constituencies across 17 States and Four Union Territories.
In the first phase of elections, a total of 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, 12 seats in Rajasthan, 8 seats in Uttar Pradesh, and 6 seats in Madhya Pradesh will be contested.
On April 19, elections will take place in several states and union territories. In Uttarakhand, Assam, and Maharashtra, there will be five seats up for grabs. Bihar will have four seats, while West Bengal will have three. Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry will each have one seat available for voting.
The schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was announced by the Election Commission on March 16.
The nationwide polling will take place in seven stages starting from April 19 and concluding on June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4.