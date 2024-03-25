Meghalaya CM Applauds BJP's Backing of NPP Candidates in Lok Sabha Seats

Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) president Conrad K Sangma on Sunday expressed gratitude towards the BJP's recent decision to back NPP candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats in the state.
Sangma highlighted the growing collaboration among NDA partners in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur for the upcoming parliamentary elections.
Ampareen Lyngdoh, the NPP candidate for the Shillong Lok Sabha seat, received support from the TMC in certain constituencies, further strengthening their position.
Sangma emphasized the importance of continued efforts in connecting with voters and campaigning for their candidates. He also noted the significant voter base of BJP in the region, considering it a boost for the NPP candidates.
"We are thankful to all political parties which are extending their support to us. We are getting support from the BJP now. We got support from TMC (Trinamool Congress) in the Nongthymmai (Assembly) constituency and maybe, they will support us also outside the Nongthymmai constituency," he said.
"We are getting support from everybody and we are thankful for that but still there is a lot of work to be done. We will reach out and connect with the people and campaign for our candidates so that work is going on and we hope for the best," the NPP chief said.
On the NDA partnership in the North East, he said: "They could be sponsored by a specific political party as it is NPP in Meghalaya, NDPP in Nagaland, NPF (Naga People's Front) in the Outer Manipur seat and BJP in Arunachal Pradesh".
Additionally, discussions are underway to establish a consensus candidate for the NDA in Nagaland. Meanwhile, tensions arose within the Meghalaya BJP regarding the decision to support NPP candidates, with some members urging reconsideration from party leadership.