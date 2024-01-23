Nagaland Congress Protests Violence Against Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Convoy In Assam

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee organized a protest demonstration at Congress Bhavan, Kohima, condemning the alleged acts of violence against the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra convoy in Assam.
The press statement from the Nagaland Congress mentioned that senior leaders led the protest, expressing concern over the repeated attacks on the Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra convoy by BJP workers in Assam over the past three days.
According to the statement, Rahul Gandhi has been advocating for the rights of women, youth, and other marginalized sections of society during the Yatra. The Yatra has successfully covered Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh peacefully without any untoward incidents.
The Congress Committee accused the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in Assam of making concerted efforts to obstruct the Yatra, including tearing down posters and banners and orchestrating planned attacks on the convoy resulting in casualties among the yatris.
The press release from the NPCC strongly condemned the state-sanctioned acts of violence against the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra convoy in Assam and reiterated its full support and commitment towards the success of the Yatra.
Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to the Batadrava Than in Assam, took a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after being denied permission to enter the shrine.
Rahul Gandhi expressed his desire to visit the temple and questioned the denial, stating, "What crime have I committed that I cannot visit the temple?" He also highlighted the administration's change in stance, emphasizing, "Aaj sirf ek vyakti mandir mein ja sakta hain..." (Perhaps today only one person can go to the temple), in what appeared to be a reference to PM Modi. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, is currently in its Assam leg.