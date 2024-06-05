PM Modi to Take Oath for Historic 3rd Term as NDA Seeks Coalition Backing

Prime Minister Modi, acknowledging the coalition's necessity, thanked the people for their mandate. He emphasized that the NDA's formation of the government for a third term is a testament to the country's democratic resolve and the people's faith in the constitution. "This is the victory of the world's largest democracy, it is a victory of strong faith in India's Constitution, it is the victory of the resolve of Viksit Bharat. It is the victory of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'," he said.