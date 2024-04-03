Manmohan Singh Retires From Rajya Sabha, Congress Chief Extols Him as a Hero

Former Prime Minister and veteran Congress leader, Dr. Manmohan Singh, bid farewell to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, marking the end of his remarkable 33-year-long parliamentary journey.
Dr. Singh, who began his tenure in the upper house in October 1991, had significantly influenced Indian politics. He served as Finance Minister under the Narasimha Rao government from 1991 to 1996 and later as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.
In a letter from Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Singh's substantial contributions to the nation were praised, while his departure from active politics was mourned. Kharge expressed deep gratitude for Singh's unwavering commitment to public service, noting his crucial role in shaping India's economic policies and prioritizing the welfare of its people.
Kharge's letter highlighted Singh's leadership during challenging times, including his handling of the Indo-US Nuclear Deal and the Global Financial Crisis. Singh's dedication to inclusive growth, exemplified by initiatives like the MGNREGA scheme, which helped uplift millions out of poverty, underscored his vision for a prosperous and equitable India.
Despite facing political criticism and personal attacks, Singh's integrity and statesmanship remained steadfast. Kharge emphasized Singh's role in laying the groundwork for essential reforms, such as the introduction of direct benefit transfers and the deregulation of fuel prices, which have been either overlooked or reversed by subsequent administrations.