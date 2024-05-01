Priyanka Gandhi Lambasts BJP, Pledges Reforms for Assam's Progress in Dhubri

With fervent conviction, Gandhi Vadra underscored the diverse fabric of religious coexistence that characterizes India, hailing her brother's recent nationwide rally as a resounding testament to the unity of the nation. However, her tone turned somber as she voiced grave concerns over the prevailing political landscape, lamenting the stifling of media freedoms and public dissent by the ruling BJP. Drawing a stark contrast between the governance in Assam under the BJP and Congress-led states, she lambasted the alleged prevalence of mafia rule and the neglect of public welfare in Assam, where development has purportedly taken a backseat to corruption and crony capitalism.