Priyanka Gandhi Lambasts BJP, Pledges Reforms for Assam's Progress in Dhubri

In a stirring address at an election rally in Dhubri, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress National General Secretary, didn't hold back as she launched a scathing critique of the BJP-led government, accusing it of indulging in appeasement politics at the expense of public interests.
Speaking in support of Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain, Gandhi Vadra minced no words as she took aim at the ruling party's alleged favoritism towards billionaire businessmen, while neglecting the plight of the common citizens.
With fervent conviction, Gandhi Vadra underscored the diverse fabric of religious coexistence that characterizes India, hailing her brother's recent nationwide rally as a resounding testament to the unity of the nation. However, her tone turned somber as she voiced grave concerns over the prevailing political landscape, lamenting the stifling of media freedoms and public dissent by the ruling BJP. Drawing a stark contrast between the governance in Assam under the BJP and Congress-led states, she lambasted the alleged prevalence of mafia rule and the neglect of public welfare in Assam, where development has purportedly taken a backseat to corruption and crony capitalism.
She specifically targeted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that serious charges against him vanished when he switched allegiance from Congress to BJP. Her assertion, "There is a 'mafia raj' in Assam...Serious charges against your CM were conveniently wiped clean upon his transition to the BJP. The BJP seems to have a special 'washing machine' for corrupt individuals, where all their sins are absolved...Your CM was the first beneficiary of this system..."
Expressing solidarity with the downtrodden, Gandhi Vadra highlighted the dire socio-economic challenges facing the populace, attributing them to the government's skewed priorities. She criticized the BJP's inadequate relief measures during emergencies and the soaring prices of essential commodities exacerbated by the imposition of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).
This isn't Gandhi Vadra's inaugural venture into Assam's political arena. Her earlier visit on April 16 aimed at drumming up support for Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress candidate for the Jorhat assembly seat.
Undeterred by the challenges, Gandhi Vadra outlined a vision of inclusive governance under Congress rule, promising initiatives to uplift women and marginalized communities. She pledged guaranteed monthly income for women and reservation of 50 percent jobs in central government departments, asserting Congress's unwavering commitment to gender equality and social justice.
Further lambasting the incumbent government, she remarked, "This government is solely focused on its own interests...They are indifferent to the plight of the common people...Unemployment has reached unprecedented levels today, affecting 70 crore individuals..."
In a poignant moment, Gandhi Vadra condemned the BJP's silence during crises such as the violence in Manipur, alleging a selective response dictated by political expediency rather than moral conviction. Moreover, she accused the BJP government of neglecting the welfare of tea garden workers in Assam while prioritizing the interests of big business.
With an impassioned plea, Gandhi Vadra urged the electorate to critically scrutinize the government's actions and vote for change in the upcoming elections. She reiterated Congress's manifesto, aptly named "Nyay Patra," aimed at exposing the BJP's false promises and restoring accountability and inclusivity in governance.
As Assam gears up for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, with 47 candidates contesting across four constituencies, the political atmosphere is charged with anticipation. With the final phase scheduled for May 7, the state braces for a significant electoral showdown, with parties intensifying their campaigns to secure voter support.