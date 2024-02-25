‘No Mann Ki Baat for Next Three Months Due to Lok Sabha Polls’: PM Modi

While addressing the 110th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' will not be aired for the next three months given the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.
PM Modi noted, “It is the time for General Elections in the country like earlier, possibly the model code of conduct will be enforced in the month of March. Mann ki Baat won't be broadcast for the next three months in view of upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
PM Modi indicated that the Model Code of Conduct will most likely be imposed in March, as it had been in past elections. This remark alluded to the anticipated release of the election calendar, due perhaps next month.
"It is a big success of the programme that it has been kept away even from the shadow of the government during its 110 episodes," he stated, claiming that the broadcast has been dedicated to the country's joint strength and achievements.
“It is a programme of the people, for the people and by the people," the Prime Minister said.
"When we meet the next time, it will be the 111th episode of Mann Ki Baat," Modi added, noting the auspiciousness associated with the number. “What can be better than this," he said.
It is to be noted that the programme was deferred before the 2019 general elections as well.
PM Modi further appealed to first-time voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers. “Indian youths doing great in content creation, be it related to tourism, social causes or public participation," PM Modi added.
Modi further stressed the beauty of our nation lies in its diversity and culture's different colours. “I am delighted to see many people selflessly working in order to preserve and enrich our culture. You will find such people working in every part of the country. Many of them are working in the areas of linguistics," he noted.
He emphasized that Indian youths are excelling in content creation, whether it is related to tourism, social concerns, or public involvement. PM Modi also praised women's empowerment, claiming that 'Nari Shakti' is growing in all aspects of life. Mann Ki Baat has grown into a key forum for empowering and fostering harmony among people.